0 Kentucky teacher caught on camera dragging student with autism

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. - Surveillance video from an elementary school shows a special needs teacher dragging an autistic boy down the hall by his wrists. His parents say he suffered sprains as a result, and they want justice.

"It breaks my heart for him, because he does try so hard to fit in," said the his mother, Angel Nelson. Nelson and her family just moved into the district in October. Her son Alan has autism and other disabilities.

Nelson got a call from Wurtland Elementary on Oct. 24, saying that her son had been involved in an incident. "He had an outburst and they were trying to remove him from the classroom, but she restrained him the wrong way, and it was 100% preventable," Nelson told WSAZ.

TRENDING NOW:

Surveillance video obtained by the family's lawyer shows a teacher dragging the 9-year-old up and down the hallway by his wrists. "I was in shock and I was very traumatized. For this to happen in front of all of his classmates, it's just something no mother wants to hear," said Nelson.

Nelson says her son told her the teacher also roughly threw him into a chair in a classroom. That moment was not recorded because that camera was turned away facing a corner. Nelson wants to know, "What else has she done that we don't know about?"

The family says the woman in the video was in charge of the special needs program at the school. "This was the same lady that looked us straight in the eye and said 'Listen, your son is safe with me. I've got several years of experience. He's safe,'" said Calep Neson, Alan's stepfather.

The superintendent tells WSAZ that the woman no longer teaches at the school. "I did not want my son to go back while she was still working there," said Nelson. "He's been having nightmares."

The stepfather says losing her job is not enough. "She did abuse a child. And I think anybody that does that to a child should go to jail," said Neson.

The teacher is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday. She is expected to be charged with fourth-degree assault.



CNN/WSAZ