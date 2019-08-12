  • Keystone Light giving away year's worth of free rent

    Keystone Light beer wants to pay your rent for a year.

    The brand is kicking off a campaign to give a year's worth of free rent to 13 Keystone Light fans.

    It's a part of a marketing strategy from parent company Miller-Coors.

    The company said it's trying to win over younger drinkers who likely need financial security.

    Sweepstakes winners will get the free rent in the form of a $12,000 check. 

    Other prizes include an inflatable Keystone Light chair and shower curtain.

    The giveaway runs through the end of September.

    To reach millennials over 21, the contest is available online or through Snapchat. 
     

     

