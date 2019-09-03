Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall and it's hoping to knock out the competition.
The chain said you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut, for free.
This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: The pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream. There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.
But you better hurry, these treats won't last long.
They will only be available from Sept. 2-8.
Our #PumpkinSpice Original Glazed Doughnut is back! 🙌🙌 Also introducing an all new Pumpkin Spice #OriginalFilled for one week only!🍩— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) September 2, 2019
Plus, this year we're offering Pumpkin Spice Purchase Protection! You won't want to miss this deal 😉 - more info at https://t.co/uDV00tUUWE. pic.twitter.com/OCBdh5NllS
