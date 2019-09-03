  • Krispy Kreme brings back pumpkin spice doughnut

    Krispy Kreme is bringing back its pumpkin spice glazed doughnut just in time for fall and it's hoping to knock out the competition.

    The chain said you can bring in a not-so-tasty pumpkin spice flavored treat and trade it in for a doughnut, for free.

    This year Krispy Kreme has three varieties to choose from: The pumpkin spice doughnut is filled with a specially made cheesecake cream. There is also a pumpkin spice glazed doughnut and pumpkin spice cake doughnut.

    But you better hurry, these treats won't last long.

    They will only be available from Sept. 2-8.
     

     

