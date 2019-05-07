Las Vegas approves marijuana consumption lounges

LAS VEGAS - Coming soon to Las Vegas: pot lounges.
The city of Las Vegas has given dispensaries the green light to open up marijuana consumption lounges and some business owners are eager to get the ball rolling.
TRENDING NOW:
- ATM card of missing woman used in days since her disappearance, police expanding search
- Restaurant turns tables on food waste, turning unused portions into short-turn dishes
- Questions continue to linger 1 year after teacher's murder in Aliquippa
- VIDEO: Attempted carjacking ends with suspect in custody in Beaver County
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Across the valley, you can't miss the dispensary signs. But for the past few years, what many couldn't find was a place to smoke pot legally.
Acres Cannabis' Nick Sanchez is excited for that to change, "this has actually been in the works since we opened the dispensary. We were always hoping for a consumption lounge." Sanchez said his 4,000 square foot warehouse will soon look very different.
"It's going to be built out just like a bar," Sanchez told KSNV. "Imagine smoking, consuming, and watching your favorite sports. It gives everyone a safe environment to smoke and consume their products." Sanchez hopes to be up and running within a few months.
CNN/KSNV
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}