The Latest: Trump administration targets Education Department for closure

President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday calling for the shutdown of the U.S. Education Department, according to a White House official, advancing a campaign promise to eliminate an agency that's been a longtime target of conservatives. The Justice Department is resisting a federal judge's demand for more information about flights that took deportees to El Salvador, arguing that the court should end its "continued intrusions" into executive branch authority. A different federal judge allowed Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency to remain in control of the U.S. Institute of Peace, an independent nonprofit created by Congress. And the Trump administration has suspended approximately $175 million in funding for the University of Pennsylvania over a transgender swimmer who last competed for the school in 2022.

Trump plans executive order to lay groundwork for shutting down Education Department, official says

The White House official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity before the announcement, said Trump plans to sign the order on Thursday.

Finalizing the elimination of the Department of Education would require an act of Congress.

But a White House fact sheet said the order would direct Education Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

Social Security Administration to require in-person identity checks for new and existing recipients

In an effort to limit fraudulent claims, the Social Security Administration will impose tighter identity-proofing measures — which will require millions of recipients and applicants to visit agency field offices rather than interact with the agency over the phone.

Beginning March 31st, people will no longer be able to verify their identity to the SSA over the phone and those who cannot properly verify their identity over the agency’s “my Social Security” online service, will be required to visit an agency field office in person to complete the verification process, agency leadership told reporters Tuesday.

The change will apply to new Social Security applicants and existing recipients who want to change their direct deposit information.

Retiree advocates warn that the change will negatively impact older Americans in rural areas, including those with disabilities, mobility limitations, those who live far from SSA offices and have limited internet access.

Maine found in violation of Title IX over transgender athletes after Trump clashed with governor

Maine's education office is being ordered to ban transgender athletes from girls' and women's sports or face federal prosecution, an escalation in Trump's threats to pull federal money from states and schools over transgender athletes.

The Education Department on Wednesday said an investigation concluded Maine's education office violated the Title IX antidiscrimination law by allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' sports teams and use girls' facilities. It's giving Maine 10 days to comply with a list of demands or face Justice Department prosecution.

The federal investigation was opened Feb. 21, just hours after Trump and the state's Democratic governor, Janet Mills, clashed over the issue at a meeting of governors at the White House. During the heated exchange, Mills told the Republican president, "We'll see you in court."

