The Latest: Trump’s emergency order over Washington, DC, is expiring

Congress did not extend President Donald Trump’s Aug. 11 order that federalized the city’s police force and launched a surge of law enforcement into the city. But the National Guard and some other federal agencies will continue their deployment, and it’s not clear when that might end.

Also, this measure of control the city may be regaining comes the same day a House committee begins debating 13 bills that, if approved, would wrest away even more of the city’s governing ability.

Trump’s takeover of Washington, D.C.’s policing and Wednesday’s discussions by the House underscore how interlinked the nation’s capital is with the federal government and how much the city’s capacity to govern is beholden to federal decisions.

Democrats say North Carolina Republicans share blame for deadly violence

They say the GOP is misleading the public while failing to support law enforcement with more funding in a state budget that the Republican-controlled General Assembly was supposed to approve months ago.

The U.S. Senate campaign of Democrat Roy Cooper points to what it considers his long history fighting crime as governor and attorney general.

Cooper’s likely Senate rival, the former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Whatley, tried to link the violence to Cooper’s creation of a task force on solutions to racial bias in the criminal justice system. But Cooper never gave the task force any authority to release state prisoners.

Charlotte, NC, mayor says Republicans must help provide solutions

Mayor Vi Lyles posted an open letter on social media late Monday, calling the refugee’s death a “tragic failure by the courts and magistrates.”

“Our police officers arrest people only to have them quickly released, which undermines our ability to protect our community and ensure safety,” Lyles added. “We need a bipartisan solution to address repeat offenders who do not face consequences for their actions and those who cannot get treatment for their mental illness and are allowed to be on the streets.”

Caine sees ‘a lot of frothiness’ in global security

Caine told attendees at the Billington Cybersecurity Summit in Washington that there are a "number of serious and simultaneous events" including conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine and escalating tensions in Asia and the Western hemisphere. With such upheaval in the world, sharing information is even more critical, he said.

“It’s always been a frustration from our allies and partners, and understandably so,” Caine said of the flow of defense information from the U.S. “I think we’re doing a good job at that. We could always do better.”

Caine told the crowd of mostly tech industry insiders that the Pentagon must also improve its relationship with the private sector to make it easier for start-ups and established companies to do business with the government, and to ensure America’s military is equipped with the latest technology.

Top US military officer says rising conflicts demonstrate need for US partnerships

Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, says the U.S. must improve its sharing of intelligence and information with key allies as global tensions rise and America’s adversaries grow more technologically sophisticated.

Caine was speaking at a cybersecurity conference on Wednesday when he said the U.S. and its allies have improved their technical cooperation in the face of threats from China, Russia and Iran.

But technological innovations by adversaries as well as enhanced cyber threats show more must be done, Caine said. Autonomous systems, cyber warfare and artificial intelligence mean information about weapons, tactics and capabilities is more important than ever, he said.

Trump wants ‘inappropriate’ material removed from national parks

The National Park Service had until July 18 to flag “inappropriate” signs, exhibits and other material, according to a document shared with the AP by the National Parks Conservation Association, which obtained internal information from an anonymous source within the Interior Department. The public was also encouraged to participate.

And the administration said it would remove all "inappropriate" material by Sept. 17, according to The New York Times, citing internal agency documents.

“Pretending that the bad stuff never happened is not going to make it go away,” said Alan Spears, a senior director with the National Parks Conservation Association, a nonpartisan group separate from the national parks system that advocates for it. “We need to be able to talk about these things if we’re going to have any hope of bringing people together.”

From slavery to pollution, National Park employees flagged material deemed ‘disparaging’

Does the Everglades National Park represent a slight to development in America? Does mentioning missionaries, who sought to destroy the language and culture of Alaska Natives, cast American history in a negative light? How about the memoir of an enslaved girl for sale in a park’s bookstore?

These are some of dozens of items National Park Service employees flagged as potentially “disparaging” to Americans, according to screenshots shared with The Associated Press.

Trump ordered park employees to flag any public materials that "inappropriately disparage Americans past or living," and instead "focus on the greatness of the achievements and progress of the American people or, with respect to natural features, the beauty, abundance, and grandeur of the American landscape."

Transportation secretary announces security probe of Charlotte, NC, trains after killing

Sean Duffy also threatened to pull federal funding if his department’s investigation finds security problems in the North Carolina city’s mass transit system.

Duffy and Trump are pointing to last month’s killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska on a train last month as evidence that cities led by Democrats aren’t doing enough to combat crime.

Duffy blamed her death on the “soft on crime policies” of local leaders and said this continues to put the traveling public at risk. His department said there have been six attacks on transit workers in Charlotte this year, up from just one last year, and higher than the national average.

Teachers unions sue Trump administration over immigration enforcement

Two unions representing millions of school employees nationwide are joining a federal court challenge of the Trump administration, saying immigration arrests near schools are terrorizing children and teachers, leading some students to drop out.

A day after he took office, Trump rescinded a Department of Homeland Security memo that urged immigration agents to steer clear of schools and churches.

The American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association say the move was illegal. The unions are joining an ongoing lawsuit filed by a farmworker union and a group of churches. The amended lawsuit was filed Tuesday in a federal court in Eugene, Oregon.

Trump to speak with Polish leader

The U.S. president will speak on Wednesday with Polish President Karol Nawrocki, according to a White House official who was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Trump has not yet made any public comments yet about Poland's report Wednesday that it shot down Russian drones that violated its airspace.

Lisa Cook to remain Fed governor for now, despite Trump's efforts to fire her

The ruling Tuesday by a federal judge, which almost certainly will be appealed, is a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to assert more control over the U.S. central bank, which is traditionally independent from day-to-day politics so that it can better achieve its congressionally mandated goals of stable prices and maximum employment.

U.S. District Judge Jia Cobb ruled that Cook’s challenge would likely prevail. A Trump appointee accused Cook of mortgage fraud, saying she simultaneously claimed two properties she bought before joining the Fed were her “primary residences,” which could have resulted in lower down payments and mortgage rates.

But the judge said such allegations don't legally justify her firing, since by law, Fed governors can only be removed “for cause,” which Cobb said was limited to actions taken during a governor’s time in office.

US producer prices unexpectedly fell last month, Labor Department says

The department's producer price index — which captures inflation in the supply chain before it hits consumers — showed that wholesale inflation decelerated by 0.1% in August after advancing 0.7% in July. It's a possible sign that retailers and wholesalers are absorbing the cost of Trump's sweeping taxes on imports, and it makes it even more likely that the Fed will cut its benchmark interest rate next week for the first time this year.

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, so-called core producer prices also fell 0.1% from July and were up 2.8% from a year earlier.

The numbers were lower than economists had forecast. Trump’s tariffs were widely expected to send prices higher, but so far their impact has been muted. “The big picture remains that tariff effects are feeding through only slowly,’′ economist Stephen Brown of Capital Economics wrote in a commentary.

Florida Democrat Jenkins challenges Republican Moody for US Senate

A Democratic former school board member who garnered attention for defeating a future cofounder of Moms for Liberty has announced her 2026 bid for the U.S. Senate in Florida.

Jennifer Jenkins unseated Tina Descovich on the Brevard County School Board in 2020 in a county that Trump had carried by nearly 20 points. Now she's challenging Republican Sen. Ashley Moody, who faces a special election to hold on to her seat after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed her to succeed Marco Rubio, who was tapped by Trump to become secretary of state.

“Ashley Moody doesn’t know what it’s like to struggle paying for food, housing, health care and day care. But I do,” Jenkins said in a campaign launch video.

Trump calls for death penalty for suspect in Charlotte train killing

The president in a post on his social media network Wednesday morning referred to the suspect in the stabbing death of a Ukrainian woman on a train in Charlotte, N.C. as an "ANIMAL" and said he should be tried quickly "and only awarded THE DEATH PENALTY."

“There can be no other option!!!” he wrote.

The suspect, Decarlos Brown Jr., had served time in prison, been briefly committed for schizophrenia and was arrested earlier this year after repeatedly calling 911 from a hospital. Then a judge released him without bail.

The Supreme Court to consider Trump's tariffs power

The justices will hear the case in November, a lightning-fast timetable by the court’s typical pace. The tariffs will stay in place in the meantime.

The court agreed to take up an appeal from the Trump administration after lower courts found most of his tariffs illegal. The small businesses and states that challenged the tariffs on goods from almost every country in the world say they have driven businesses nearly to bankruptcy.

Trump weighs in on Israeli strike in Qatar

Trying to walk a delicate line following Israel’s attack on Hamas officials in Doha, he said he was “not thrilled” about the strike while stopping short of condemning Israel for carrying out an audacious military operation on the soil of another major U.S. ally.

Qatar has played a key role mediating between the U.S. and Iran and its proxies, including during talks with Tehran-backed Hamas as the war with Israel in Gaza grinds on.

Trump asserts that his Epstein connections are a ’dead issue’

After House Democrats released a picture of a birthday message, which features the drawing of a curvaceous woman, purportedly signed by Trump for Jeffrey Epstein, Republicans rushed to support the president’s assertions that he had nothing to do with the letter.

Trump on Tuesday said he wouldn’t “comment on something that’s a dead issue.” Trump sued the Wall Street Journal and its owner over a report that described such a page in detail.

US Secretary of State to meet with his South Korean counterpart following raid

The meeting between Marco Rubio and South Korea’s Foreign Minister Cho Hyun is set for the White House Wednesday morning.

A total of 475 workers, more than 300 of them South Koreans, were rounded up in the Sept. 4 raid at the battery factory under construction at Hyundai’s sprawling auto plant west of Savannah. Some were shown being shackled with chains around their hands, ankles and waists in video released by U.S. authorities.

Hyun traveled to Washington tasked with bringing them home. South Korean media reported that a charter plane left for the U.S. to bring them back.

