The Latest: Walz is expected to accept the party’s nomination for vice president at DNC Day 3

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton will headline the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are also expected to address the convention.

Follow the AP's Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the Latest:

56 pro-Palestinian protesters were arrested by police on DNC Night 2

Chicago police said Wednesday that 56 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police on the second night of the Democratic National Convention.

The confrontation happened outside of the Israeli Consulate about two miles from the United Center where Democrats are meeting.

One person was charged with a felony for resisting an officer, according to Chicago police. Nine people were charged with misdemeanors including disorderly conduct, resisting a police officer, battery, assault and criminal damage to property, police said. Thirty of the people detained by police were issued citations for disorderly conduct, police said.

Hatem Abudayyeh, co-founder of the U.S. Palestinian Community network put the onus on police to keep the peace when asked about the clashes between pro-Palestinian protesters and police.

The police “only have one responsibility here,” he said. “They have the responsibility of not infringing on our First Amendment rights.”

Abudayyeh led a separate march on Monday but was not an organizer of Tuesday night’s demonstration outside of the Israeli Consulate.

Harris’ campaign chair warns against ‘complacency’

Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon said “complacency” keeps her up at night. Speaking to Politico, she said it’s easy for Democrats to look at the energy in the party and believe they’ll win in November.

“We don’t have it,” she said. “We don’t have it. This is going to be an extraordinarily close race.” She encouraged her party to work like they are underdogs in the race against former President Trump.

Trump wants to get personal

Speaking at a rally in North Carolina, Donald Trump blasted former President Barack Obama as “nasty” for comments his predecessor made about him at the Democratic National Convention.

“He was very nasty last night,” Trump said. “I try and be nice to people, you know. But it’s a little tough when they get personal.”

Trump said his advisers had urged him to stop personally attacking Harris and focus on issues like the economy, crime and immigration.

“You know, they always say, ‘Sir, please stick to policy. Don’t get personal.’ And yet they’re getting personal all night long, these people,” he said, asking: “Do I still have to stick to policy?”

Later, he polled the crowd: “Should I get personal or should I not get personal?” he asked. The crowd overwhelmingly chose the former.

Trump also mocked the convention, calling it a “charade.”

Gov. Tim Walz will introduce himself to the nation during his prime-time address

During his DNC speech on Wednesday, the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s campaign said Walz will talk about his time growing up in Nebraska, his service in the National Guard, his work as a teacher and football coach and his time in Congress before he was elected governor of Minnesota.

The campaign released a video narrated by his wife, Gwen, that will play during the convention. Ahead of Walz's appearance on stage, John Legend will perform a Prince tribute, the campaign said.

Democratic Senate campaigns see increased support since Harris launched her presidential bid

Riding on the high that’s come from Harris’ ascent to the top of the ticket, Senate Democrats have become bullish about their chances not only to maintain control of the Senate but to even expand it beyond the key battleground states where they were facing rough races just a few weeks ago.

Sens. Gary Peters of Michigan, Catherine Cortez-Masto of Nevada and Raphael Warnock of Georgia talked Wednesday about the massive shift that has happened in their key battleground states in the last few weeks and how that has changed the electoral map for the party ahead of November.

“The energy that we see is through the roof, in terms of volunteers,” Cortez-Masto said.

Peters added that in Michigan, an important part of the “blue wall” of swing states key to Democratic victory, the number of volunteers doubled in the week after Harris became the presumptive nominee. For many volunteers, it was their first time ever working with a political campaign, Peters said.

Harris campaign says if Kennedy were to drop his presidential bid, it would not interfere 'too much'

Reacting to reports that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. may drop his third party bid on Friday, Harris campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon told Politico Wednesday, “I don’t think it’s really going to interfere with the race too much.”

O’Malley Dillon said the campaign is “confident” Harris will win whether against Trump alone or if there are also third party challengers.

DNC roll call vote: the soundtrack

For anyone who wants to relive the excitement of the DNC’s roll call vote, Democrats have put together a collection of songs from Tuesday’s event.

The eclectic Spotify playlist includes "We Are Family" by Sister Sledge, "Lose Yourself" by Eminem and "Shake if Off" by Taylor Swift.

Roll call votes are typically dry productions, with each delegation announcing its support for the party’s nominee. But this year, Democrats cranked up the volume and turned the obligatory process into a high-energy rave.

Each of the 57 delegations — which represented all 50 states, several territories and Washington, D.C. — had their own song that provided a soundtrack to their announcement.

But only Georgia featured a live performance, with Lil John making a surprise appearance with a modified version of “Turn Down for What” to support Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

▶ Read more about each delegation's song choice

Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday as the United States presses Israel and Hamas to agree to a “bridging proposal” that could lead to a cease-fire in the war in Gaza.

The call comes as Hamas and Israel have signaled that challenges remain to sealing a deal amid significant differences over the presence of Israeli troops in two strategic corridors in Gaza and other issues, fading Biden’s hopes that a deal can soon be reached.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who’s in Chicago this week for the Democratic National Convention, also joined the call.

The president spoke with the Israeli prime minister from Santa Ynez, California, where he’s vacationing with his family at the 8,000-acre property of the medical technology mogul and Democratic donor Joe Kiani.

Democrats get third-party hopeful knocked off Pennsylvania ballot, as Cornel West tries to get on

Pennsylvania Democrats have won legal challenges keeping the left-wing Party for Socialism and Liberation off the battleground state's presidential ballot, at least for now, while a lawyer with deep Republican Party ties is working to help independent candidate Cornel West get on it.

The court cases are among a raft of partisan legal maneuvering around third-party candidates seeking to get on Pennsylvania's ballot, including a pending challenge by Democrats to the filing in Pennsylvania by independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

A Commonwealth Court judge agreed with two Democratic Party-aligned challenges Tuesday, ruling that the paperwork filed by the Party for Socialism and Liberation was fatally flawed and ordering the party’s presidential candidate, Claudia De la Cruz, off Pennsylvania’s Nov. 5 ballot.

The Party for Socialism and Liberation didn’t immediately say whether it planned to appeal.

▶ Read more about Pennsylvania ballot legal challenges

Campaign: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to speak Friday about ‘his path forward’

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to speak Friday “about the present historical moment and his path forward,” his campaign announced Wednesday.

The speech comes amid growing speculation that Kennedy would drop out and throw his support to Republican Donald Trump, a possibility his running mate, Nicole Shanahan, openly discussed on a podcast this week.

Kennedy will give his speech in Phoenix, hours before Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in neighboring Glendale.

A spokesperson for Kennedy, Stefanie Spear, declined to say whether he plans to drop out or why he chose Arizona for his speech.

Pop star Pink expected to perform at DNC on Thursday ahead of Harris’ acceptance speech

That’s according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the lineup.

John Legend will perform Wednesday night before Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, the vice presidential nominee, speaks.

— Zeke Miller

Policy aides: Harris administration ‘will look and sound different’ from Biden’s

If Vice President Kamala Harris is elected, American leadership “will look and sound different” from President Joe Biden’s time in office, according to top policy aides, though the two leaders have “shared values and principles.”

It’s the latest sign of how Harris is balancing how to meet voters who are anxious for policy changes with the record she’s attached to as Biden’s vice president.

“She is her own leader, of course,” Brian Nelson, her senior campaign policy adviser, told reporters at a Bloomberg event at the Democratic National Convention. “But she’s a leader who has been a partner to President Biden for these last three and a half years.”

Harris has positioned her policy agenda as a continuation and expansion on Biden’s first term achievements.

But Rohini Kosoglu, Harris’ former Domestic Policy Adviser and now a campaign adviser, said of a Harris presidency, “But it will look and sound different, so it will be a change.”

Democrats prepare to pass the torch in Michigan

Michigan Democrats rose early Wednesday to honor retiring congressional leaders, U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow and Rep. Dan Kildee, while also turning their focus toward the future, which will likely be shaped by the upcoming November election.

Stabenow, the third-ranking Democrat in the U.S. Senate, is leaving the high chamber after more than two decades. Kildee has represented the Flint area in Congress since 2013, when he succeeded his uncle, Dale Kildee, who had served in Congress for 36 years.

Alongside top Michigan lawmakers, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, former Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also joined Michigan Democrats to pay their respects.

While the breakfast celebrated each lawmaker’s contributions in paving the way for others, many also emphasized the importance of looking toward the future and winning races up and down the ticket in Michigan. Stabenow and Kildee are leaving behind two of the most competitive seats in the nation.

“I don’t want to just talk about myself here. This is really about now and it’s about the future for all of us,” said Stabenow. “This is an incredible moment for us.”

Stabenow, who made history in 2000 by becoming the first woman to be elected senator in Michigan, reflected on the progress made since then and expressed confidence that the nation is now ready to elect a female president.

Oral arguments in Trump’s appeal of his New York civil fraud judgment will be heard Sept. 26

That’s about six weeks before Election Day.

Trump wants New York's mid-level appeals court, known as the Appellate Division, to overturn Manhattan Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 finding that he lied for years to banks, insurers and others about his wealth on financial statements used to secure loans and make deals.

As of Wednesday, Trump, his companies and co-defendants owe more than $485 million. That includes interest that’s accrued even after Trump posted a bond to halt collection of the sum.

The Republican presidential nominee’s lawyers contend Engoron’s decision was “erroneous” and “egregious.”

His lawyers argued in court papers last month that the case should have been dismissed long ago, that the statute of limitations barred some allegations, that no one was harmed by Trump’s alleged fraud and that the state’s involvement in policing private business transactions threatens to drive business out of the state.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which brought the lawsuit that resulted in the judgment, is expected to file paperwork with the appeals court Wednesday urging it to uphold the verdict.

Trump posted a $175 million bond in April to halt collection of the judgment and prevent James' office from seizing his assets while he appeals. If he wins, he won't have to pay the state anything and will get back the money he's put up now.

At least 55 people were arrested during protests near the DNC on Tuesday

At least 55 protesters were arrested following violent clashes with police in Chicago on the second night of the Democratic National Convention, a situation the police chief called "a danger to our city."

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling said Wednesday that those arrested outside the Israeli Consulate, about 2 miles (3 kilometers) from the United Center where Democrats were meeting, “showed up with the intention of committing acts of violence, vandalism.”

“As the Chicago Police Department, we did everything that we could to de-escalate that situation,” Snelling said during a news conference. “But there’s only so much de-escalation that you can attempt before it becomes excessive repetition.”

The intense confrontations between pro-Palestinian protesters and officers began minutes into the demonstration, after some protesters — many dressed in black, their faces covered — charged at a line of police who had blocked their march. They eventually moved past the officers but were penned in several times throughout the night by police in riot gear who did not allow protesters to disperse.

▶ Read more about Tuesday's protests near the DNC

Members of pro-Palestinian ‘uncommitted’ movement held rally at park near DNC

At Wednesday’s rally, they reiterated longstanding calls for Democratic leaders to do more to end the war in Gaza. They questioned how many more Palestinian civilians have to die before U.S. leaders impose an arms embargo on Israel and demand a ceasefire.

“We supply these weapons, so if you really wanted a ceasefire, just stop sending the weapons,” Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota told a group of a few dozen supporters and members of the media. “It’s that simple.”

She said the movement is committed to helping the Democratic Party defeat Donald Trump, but they believe that will require a change of policy on Gaza.

The tone of the rally alternated between somber and exasperated. Speakers included doctors who’ve traveled to Gaza to treat injured Palestinians. They recounted witnessing horrific living conditions, rampant disease and hunger, children losing parents and parents losing children.

DNC features a new set of power players the party hopes to cultivate: digital influencers

The convention’s venues are filled with content creators publishing to a diverse array of audiences on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, Reddit and others. More than 200 influencers have been credentialed by the DNC.

The presence of influencers highlights the country’s shifting technology, media and political environments, one which Democrats are hoping to harness to reach younger, more diverse audiences.

“This election is where influencers as news sources have really matured into a place that campaigns have now real outreach programs” to influencers “and they’re treating them almost like segments of the media,” said Tammy Gordon, a communications strategist at Mercury Public Affairs who specializes in digital advertising for companies and political campaigns.

Some of the influencers are posting brief skits to platforms. Others are using the access to top Democrats to conduct friendly interviews, while some creators are providing explainers of the convention with videos rivaling those of traditional news outlets.

Others have taken the DNC as a chance to be more adversarial, either by platforming critiques of the party on issues such as the war in Gaza or simply recording provocative videos playing pranks on convention goers.

Harris has cultivated relationships with influencers throughout her time as vice president, a digital strategy Democrats believe will help the party reach potential voters.

Black Democrats balance a sense of celebration with determination at Black Caucus meeting

Grammy award winning artist John Legend kicked off the morning’s proceedings with a brief appearance.

Win With Black Women, a progressive political group, held a celebratory panel with Black women leaders at the Democratic Black Caucus. The group held a widely discussed Zoom call with more than 44,000 Black women in the wake of Biden’s withdrawal from the race.

“But we’re going to Zoom our way to a victory in this election … what it will take is boots on the ground, hands on doors and talking to people,” said Jotaka Eaddy, founder of Win With Black Women.

Dominik Whitehead, senior vice president of campaigns and mobilization for the NAACP, said the civil rights organization will be rolling out data and strategic support for organizations focused on Black voter mobilization after the DNC.

“Yes, there’s an awful lot of disinformation on the internet, and we know people who use the internet to spread this disinformation, but the solution is not to get off the internet,” said Broderick Johnson, executive vice president of public policy and digital equity at Comcast. “The solution is for us to use the internet to spread truth and to point people in the direction of what the true record is.”

Vance also brought up what he’s said is Walz’s ‘stolen valor’ record

Since Harris named Walz as her running mate, Vance — who served four years as a Marine — has repeatedly criticized him for what Vance says are mischaracterizations of Walz’s service record as an Army National Guardsmen, as well as Walz’s retirement from service ahead of his unit’s deployment to Iraq.

“What won’t Stolen Valor Tim Walz lie about?” Vance asked a crowd in Asheboro, North Carolina.

“I believe in his next speech he’s probably going to say he survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania,” Vance said, of his rival, saying Harris used “terrible judgment” in selecting the Minnesota governor as her running mate.

Vance criticizes Harris’ record in the White House at North Carolina event

As Tim Walz, his Democratic rival for VP, prepares to take the stage Wednesday night at the DNC, Sen. JD Vance is in Asheboro, North Carolina, making his case for why Trump should be elected to improve “everything that this country has endured over the last four years of Kamala Harris’ broken leadership.”

Vance said Wednesday that, during her years as Biden’s vice president, Harris has presided over what he characterized as failures in oversight at the U.S.-Mexico border and American economy.

Vance also hearkened back to some verbiage often utilized by his running mate’s predecessor in the White House.

“It’s important to recognize that we need hope in the United States of America,” Vance said, calling back to the overall “hope and change” messaging employed by Barack Obama in his campaigns, as well as in his own DNC speech Tuesday night.

Ways to fight misinformation discussed at Democratic Black Caucus meeting

Black lawmakers, celebrities and community leaders brainstormed ways to combat “misinformation” targeting the Black community, especially Black men, about Vice President Kamala Harris’ during a meeting of the Democratic Black Caucus.

“It is from Russia, it is from China, AI,” said Wendell Pierce, an actor and businessman during a panel focused on Black male outreach.

The panelists expressed frustration that the Biden administration’s policies on small business creation, Black farmers and student debt relief weren’t breaking through online, where Black Americans are disproportionately likely to receive their news.

The panelists focused on combating the argument prevalent among some Black voters that the provision of stimulus checks during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic was a reason to support former President Donald Trump.

“You have to stay in that barber shop and take on that fight because it is clear people have been given misinformation in a lot of cases,” said Mark Mallory, a former Cincinnati Mayor and Ohio state senator.

Trump campaign plays up revision to jobs report

Donald Trump’s campaign is trying to make political hay out of a government report Wednesday that the U.S. economy added 818,000 fewer jobs than initially estimated from April 2023 through March of this year.

It’s a standard annual report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but Trump’s team sent out an email that says: “It’s not a ‘revision’ — it’s another Harris-Biden LIE being exposed.”

The Trump campaign is playing on public doubts about the economy to ding Vice President Kamala Harris. But the reality is more complicated.

First, the economy with the revisions still added 174,000 jobs a month, according to PNC Financial Services. The slower pace of hiring could give the Federal Reserve more confidence that inflationary pressures have eased and it can cut rates to give consumers some relief.

Second, Goldman Sachs said ahead of the release that the underlying data for the revision likely misses out on people in the country illegally who’ve found work, suggesting the numbers are looking at job growth absent that population.

At Trump’s rally in North Carolina

Lisa Watts, a retired business owner from Hickory, North Carolina, who was attending her fifth Trump rally Wednesday, said she’s feeling “very positive” about the election right now when she thinks about Trump.

“It concerns me of how Harris has been like, a month ago they never spoke her name and now she’s like, quote quote the ‘savior for the country,’” Watts said.

“I don’t think that her record proves that she is ready to run this country,” she added.

Watts said she doesn’t think Trump’s chances of winning are much different now from when Biden was the Democratic nominee because she thinks Harris’ record can’t compare to Trump’s.

“I think the Democrats are going to try to do everything they can to keep her up on that pedestal,” she said, but Watts added she thinks hype around Harris will fade if she speaks off teleprompter.

Tim Walz is still introducing himself to voters

Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, will face a national audience that's still getting to know him when he headlines the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday night.

Walz wasn't widely known outside of Minnesota before Harris chose him to join her on the Democratic presidential ticket. But they clicked when Harris interviewed him, and she was impressed by his record as a governor and congressman — and the splash he made on TV. His attack line against former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance — "These guys are just weird" — spread like a prairie fire.

Since Harris announced her pick, the campaign has raced to introduce the country to the 60-year-old governor and self-described “Midwest dad.” At the same time, Republicans have tried to deflate Walz by poking holes in his biography and some of his past uses of imprecise language and misstatements of facts by him or staffers are resurfacing.

▶ Read more about Gov. Tim Walz

Trump campaign: DNC orchestrated to create appearance of ‘nonincumbency’ for Harris

Trump campaign spokesperson Brian Hughes says the DNC has been orchestrated to “make the appearance of distance and nonincumbency,” even though Harris has “been in the meetings side by side with Joe Biden.”

Hughes said during a media briefing in Chicago on Wednesday that the Democrats put “Biden out to pasture” with his convention speaking slot late Monday night, then “plugged in” former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama on a Tuesday evening session of “dynamic speakers.”

“They are trying to put the distance between Harris and Biden,” he said, of the slotting of Biden on the DNC’s opening night, with space between his speech and Walz on Wednesday night, then Harris to close out proceedings on Thursday.

“I think the Obamas did exactly what they were advertised to do: build the fence between Biden and Harris and continue to gaslight America about the notion that Harris has nothing to do with any of this,” Hughes said.

Shapiro brushed aside comparisons between his speaking style and Barack Obama’s

“I never really heard that or thought that until, I guess, the last few weeks,” Shapiro told reporters at an event Wednesday organized by Bloomberg.

During the vice presidential search process, the similarities in their speaking styles prompted social media chatter that Shapiro sounded like the “Jewish Obama.” It even drew an attack from GOP vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, who said earlier this month that it sounded like a “bad impression” of the former president.

Shapiro, who is set to speak to the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday during prime time, said he was flattered by the comparison but “it is not something that I think about when I speak. I really try to speak from the heart.”

Shapiro says he’s at peace with outcome of the running mate search

Shapiro says he’s at peace with how Vice President Kamala Harris’s search for a running mate turned out, suggesting he didn’t believe he’d be the best person for the role as envisioned by Harris.

“This was a deeply personal decision for the vice president, and we had a really good conversation and she laid out her vision,” said Shapiro, the top finalist alongside the eventual selection, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. “And in the end, it was a deeply personal decision for me as well.”

He continued: “Based on what she wants, Tim Walz is an outstanding pick,” adding that by remaining as Pennsylvania’s governor, “I get to chart my own course.”

Speaking at an event organized by Bloomberg, Shapiro wouldn’t say If he formally declined the role.

Shapiro on Trump’s attacks against Harris

Shapiro says he expects former President Donald Trump “to figure out how to land a political punch” on Democratic nominee Vice President Harris,” but believes she knows how to withstand his attacks.

Speaking to reporters at an event hosted by Bloomberg, he said Trump’s flailing efforts to attack Harris would eventually firm up as voting nears.

“What you’ve seen with her is an ability to absorb the criticism and just keep going,” he said. “That is a really, really important political trait.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says there’s optimism and positivity about Harris ticket

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro says Kamala Harris’ elevation to the top of the Democratic ticket is building the party’s coalition back together, positioning her to carry his battleground state.

“There is a genuine interest and curiosity in her candidacy and that’s a good sign,” he said.

Shapiro says that since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race, “there is an optimism and a positivity about the Harris ticket, as opposed to just a negativity about Donald Trump.”

He said voters are “proud to let people know who they’re for and why they’re for that person.”

Still, he told reporters at an event organized by a Bloomberg that Harris will have to run through the tape in his state to win.

Republican congressman: Walz needs to ‘come clean’ on questions about his military service

During a news conference in Chicago, part of the Trump campaign's DNC counterprogramming, GOP Rep. Mike Waltz of Florida — a former Green Beret — said it's time for Gov. Tim Walz to "come clean" on some of the questions that have emerged about his military record.

Waltz said Wednesday that he has signed onto a letter with 50 other veterans who’ve served in the U.S. House “denouncing” Walz’s service.

“He says he’s proud of his service,” Waltz said of the Democratic VP nominee, who served 24 years in the Army National Guard. “Why do you have to lie about it? Why do you have to exaggerate it?”

Harris’ campaign has referred to Walz as a “retired Command Sergeant Major,” one of the top ranks for an enlisted soldier. He did in fact achieve that rank, but personnel files show he was reduced in rank months after retiring. That left him as a master sergeant for benefits purposes. The campaign has since adjusted the way it references Walz’s rank.

Walz retired in 2005 as he ramped up for a congressional bid. In March of that year, his campaign issued a statement saying he still planned to run despite a possible mobilization of Minnesota National Guard soldiers to Iraq. According to the Guard, Walz retired from service that May. In August 2005, the Department of the Army issued a mobilization order for Walz’s unit. The unit mobilized in October of that year before it deployed to Iraq in March 2006.

There’s no evidence that Walz timed his departure with the intent of avoiding deployment. But the fact remains that he left ahead of his unit’s departure.

A look at who’s scheduled to speak at the DNC on Wednesday

Democrats have talked a big game about the depth of their bench of rising leaders — and in Wednesday’s DNC program, they’re coming with receipts.

In addition to headlining speeches from former President Bill Clinton and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, the convention’s third night will include some of the party’s biggest names and anticipated future leaders.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York will speak. So will an all-star list of senators: Cory Booker of New Jersey, Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

Also addressing the convention will be Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who was a finalist to be Harris’ running mate. Both are seen as ascendant in Democratic politics.

To help articulate the evening’s theme around fighting for freedoms, Mini Timmaraju, president and CEO of the nonprofit Reproductive Freedom for All will give remarks.

And Olivia Troye, who worked in the Trump administration as an aide to then-Vice President Mike Pence, will speak about why she’s supporting Harris.

Trump will hold his first outdoor rally since July assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump’s event Wednesday in Asheboro, North Carolina, has enhanced security from past outdoor rallies, including panes of bulletproof glass boxing in the podium where the Republican presidential nominee will speak.

How Walz and Vance compare in polling

Polling data shows Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz had a smoother launch as Kamala Harris' running mate than Sen. JD Vance did for Donald Trump.

About one-third of U.S. adults (36%) have a favorable view of Walz, while about one-quarter (27%) have a positive opinion of Vance, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Significantly more adults also have an unfavorable view of Vance than Walz, 44% to 25%.

Both are well-liked so far within their own parties. Independents are slightly more likely to have a positive view of Walz than Vance, but most don’t know enough about either one yet. About 4 in 10 Americans don’t know enough about Walz to have an opinion about him, the poll found.

Blocks from DNC, man wanted for murder apprehended after standoff at restaurant

A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges was taken into custody Wednesday following a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention, authorities said.

Joshua Zimmerman was taken into custody Wednesday morning, said Abigail Meyer, a spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals Service.

Zimmerman had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located Tuesday at the restaurant in Chicago, according to Justin Smith, chief deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Zimmerman escaped from the circuit court building in Hernando, Mississippi, where he was being held on attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He was also awaiting extradition to Houston where he’s been charged with murder, the Marshals Service said.

There was no indication of any connection to the Democratic National Convention.

▶ Read more about the Chicago standoff

Cornel West cleared to appear on ballot in Maine, where ranked voting is in play

Independent presidential candidate Cornel West can appear on the ballot in Maine, the state's secretary of state has ruled.

Shenna Bellows’ decision came Tuesday, about a week after the withdrawal of a challenge to another long-shot candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The presence of multiple third-party candidates on the Maine ballot is potentially significant because the state uses ranked choice voting to determine a winner.

Bellows ruled that some signatures in support of West were gathered fraudulently but that there was a significant number of valid signatures for the candidate to appear on the ballot. She said in a statement that “the bad actions of one should not impugn the valid First Amendment rights of the many.”

In ranked choice voting, voters rank their choice of candidate by ordered preference, with those rankings used to determine a winner in the event no candidate wins a majority of ballots on which they appear as voters’ first preference.

Fannie Lou Hamer rattled Democratic convention with her speech 60 years ago

Vice President Kamala Harris is accepting the Democrats' presidential nomination Thursday, exactly 60 years after another Black woman mesmerized the nation with a televised speech that challenged the seating of Mississippi's all-white delegation to the 1964 Democratic National Convention.

The testimony of Fannie Lou Hamer to the credentials committee in Atlantic City, New Jersey, was vivid and blunt.

She described how she was fired from her plantation job in retaliation for trying to register to vote and brutalized in jail for encouraging other Black people to assert their rights. She told of arbitrary tests white authorities imposed to prevent Black people from voting and other unconstitutional methods that kept white elites in power across the segregated South.

Whether every eligible citizen can vote and have their vote be counted is still an open question in this election, said U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, who's speaking Wednesday at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. He got his first practical experience in democracy at Hamer's urging in 1966, when he was a college student in Mississippi and she recruited him to register other Black voters.

Hamer has already been the subject of appreciation this week, as the Democrats’ convention began Monday.

▶ Read more about Fannie Lou Hamer

The ex-presidents club

If the Republican convention was all about Trump, the Democrats on Tuesday wanted to put Harris in a pantheon with past presidents. It wasn’t just Obama who made the case for the vice president. The convention turned to the grandsons of Jimmy Carter and John F. Kennedy to also portray her as the natural heir of past Democratic leaders.

As groundbreaking as Harris’ candidacy is as the first woman of color to be her party’s nominee, these speeches by an ex-president and presidential progeny were all about linking her to a broader historical arc, creating a nostalgic message that can animate an increasingly older electorate.

“Kamala Harris carries my grandfather’s legacy,” said Jason Carter, the grandson of the 39th president. “She knows what is right and she fights for it.”

Jack Schlossberg suggested Harris would carry forward the agenda of Kennedy.

“She believes in America like my grandfather did,” Schlossberg said. “That we do things not because they’re easy, but because they’re hard.”

A message for Republicans: It’s OK to Quit Trump

The Democrats are making a play for disaffected Trump voters — and they used one of his former White House staffers to make their case Tuesday night.

Stephanie Grisham worked in various roles in the Trump White House, including communications director and press secretary, allowing Democrats to argue that those who know Trump best have seen him at his worst.

“He has no empathy, no morals, and no fidelity to the truth,” Grisham said. “I couldn’t be part of the insanity any longer.”

Kyle Sweetser, a Trump voter from Alabama, told the convention the former president’s tariffs made life harder for construction workers like him.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.