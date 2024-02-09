Laurel Highlands student accused of making online threat

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Laurel Highlands School District will operate on a normal schedule Friday after police found the person responsible for making an online threat.

The district said it was notified of a weapon threat on SnapChat aimed at the fifth-grade students at Hutchinson Elementary School.

State police, working with SnapChat, identified the person responsible for the threat.

According to the superintendent, the suspect was a student.

