Laurel Highlands student accused of making online threat

By WPXI.com News Staff
UNIONTOWN, Pa. — The Laurel Highlands School District will operate on a normal schedule Friday after police found the person responsible for making an online threat.

The district said it was notified of a weapon threat on SnapChat aimed at the fifth-grade students at Hutchinson Elementary School.

State police, working with SnapChat, identified the person responsible for the threat.

According to the superintendent, the suspect was a student.

