Lawmaker feeds baby during debate

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand - New Zealand's House of Representatives speaker held and bottle-fed a member of Parliament's new baby while presiding over a house debate Wednesday.

    The baby boy blissfully drank his bottle of milk while being rocked back and forth in Trevor Mallard's arms.

    New Zealand media reported that the baby was born back in July.

    Mallard is known for his love of babies, and in 2017 also held a baby in Parliament.

     

