At least 22 killed after heavy rains flood Congo's capital

KINSHASA, Congo — (AP) — Major flooding in the Congolese capital of Kinshasa has killed at least 22 people and cut off access to over half of the city and the country's main airport, authorities said Sunday.

Most of the fatalities in Friday's deluge were caused by collapsing walls, said a provincial health minister, Patricien Ngongo.

The flooding had damaged the main road leading to the airport, but it has been reopened to light traffic and within 72 hours would be opened to all traffic, said Kinshasa Gov. Daniel Bumba.

The road also links Kinshasa to the rest of the Congo and officials worry about the impact on trade.

"We’ve been here since nightfall, but we’re not making any progress, because we’ve been told that the road is cut in two, and we have goods that we’re going to pick up,” said Blaise Ndendo, a truck driver.

In 2022, at least 100 people were killed during similar flooding in Kinshasa.

