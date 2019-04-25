Lego unveils Braille bricks for the blind

Lego unveiled a new type of bricks designed to help teach reading to blind children.
The Danish company worked to develop the innovative teaching tool that will help visually impaired children learn Braille through play. The bricks feature the studs used for characters configured in the Braille alphabet, as well as printed characters allowing sighted people to read the bricks.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police: Body believed to be missing Illinois 5-year-old AJ Freund found, parents charged
- Anti-vaccine movement tries to silence local pediatrician
- Woman dies after falling into meat grinder
- VIDEO: Police corporal's ribs possibly broken during struggle with suspect at casino
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The company says the Braille bricks are fully compatible with existing Lego bricks. Each Lego brick can be used as a toy by blind and sighted children alike.
Lego Braille bricks are expected to fully launch to the public next year.
Lego plans to test Braille bricks in seven languages, and they will eventually be distributed for free to institutions through partner organizations.
The creative commons license makes the design free to share or adapt for any purpose, even commercial, if you distribute your contributions under the same license as the original.
We’re super excited to introduce LEGO Braille Bricks – a new product from @TheLegoFoundation that will help blind and visually impaired children learn Braille in a playful and inclusive way! pic.twitter.com/48cqYEZ54t— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 24, 2019
NBC/CNN
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}