Lexus goes 'off road,' will launch new yacht late 2019

Lexus is going beyond the road with its new LY 650 sports yacht.
The carmaker calls it a new era of luxury.
The 65-footer is equipped with advanced technology, three staterooms and multiple entertainment lounges.
The Lexus LY 650 arrives late this year.
The boats will be built, sold and serviced by the Wisconsin-based Marquis-Larson Boat Group.
The engines will be made by Volvo.
A price has not been released.
