  • List of alleged predator priests in Greensburg Diocese

    LIST OF PRIESTS IN GREENSBURG:

    1. Father Dennis Dellamalva
    2. Father Greg Flohr
    3. Father Charles B. Guth
    4. Father Francis Lesniak
    5. Father Raymond Lukac
    6. Father Henry J. Marcinek
    7. "Greensburg Priest #1"
    8. Father Robert Moslener
    9. Father Fabian G. Oris
    10. Edmond A. Parrakow
    11. Father George R. Pierce 115
    12. Father Gregory F. Premoshis
    13. Father Thomas W. Rogers
    14. Father Leonard Sanesi
    15. Father Roger A. Sinclair
    16. Reverend Joseph L. Sredzinski
    17. Father John T. Sweeney
    18. Reverend Joseph Anthony Tamikowski
    19. Father Roger J. Trott
    20. Father Charles Weber, OSB

