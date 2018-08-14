LIST OF PRIESTS IN GREENSBURG:
- Father Dennis Dellamalva
- Father Greg Flohr
- Father Charles B. Guth
- Father Francis Lesniak
- Father Raymond Lukac
- Father Henry J. Marcinek
- "Greensburg Priest #1"
- Father Robert Moslener
- Father Fabian G. Oris
- Edmond A. Parrakow
- Father George R. Pierce 115
- Father Gregory F. Premoshis
- Father Thomas W. Rogers
- Father Leonard Sanesi
- Father Roger A. Sinclair
- Reverend Joseph L. Sredzinski
- Father John T. Sweeney
- Reverend Joseph Anthony Tamikowski
- Father Roger J. Trott
- Father Charles Weber, OSB
