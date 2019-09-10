A day after Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, flooding towns, crushing homes and killing at least two people, millions of people on the island faced the dispiriting prospect of weeks and even months without electricity.
The storm knocked out the entire power grid across the U.S. territory of 3.4 million, leaving them without electricity to light their homes, cook or pump water.
Maria's death toll across the Caribbean, meanwhile, climbed to at least 19, nearly all of them on the hard-hit island of Dominica.
As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph. The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday.
President Donald Trump has declared a major disaster in the U.S. Virgin Islands after Hurricane Maria hit. Trump's action early Thursday makes federal funding available to people on the island of St. Croix.
