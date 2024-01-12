Local lawmaker sponsoring bill with tougher penalties for fentanyl dealers

HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is starting a new effort to get the deadly drug fentanyl off the streets.

State Senior Elder Vogel, who represents District 47, is co-sponsoring a bill that would increase the punishment for someone caught selling fentanyl to minors.

The bill calls for a mandatory 20-to-40-year sentence.

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is fueling the country’s overdose epidemic and victims are becoming younger.

