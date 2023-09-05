Local

1 dead in suspected DUI crash along Parkway East, state police say

By WPXI.com News Staff

police Stock photo of police lights. (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

State police are investigating a fatal crash along the Parkway East.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday in Wilkinsburg on the on-ramp from Route 30 to Interstate 376.

A witness told police a Jeep Cherokee was sitting along the road’s left shoulder when the driver suddenly accelerated. The Jeep crossed the travel lane, struck an embankment along the right shoulder of the road and rolled onto the roof.

The driver was taken to UPMC Presbyterian with a serious injury. The passenger was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say they believe the driver was driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • SWAT responds to active stand-off in McKeesport after woman shot
  • Chiller Theater returning 60 years after original show aired on Channel 11
  • Family of Karns City football player who collapsed on field share update about his condition
  • VIDEO: Busy Labor Day weekend breaks travel records
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Thursday

    Most Read