1 dead in suspected DUI crash along Parkway East, state police say

State police are investigating a fatal crash along the Parkway East.

It happened around 9:40 p.m. Monday in Wilkinsburg on the on-ramp from Route 30 to Interstate 376.

A witness told police a Jeep Cherokee was sitting along the road’s left shoulder when the driver suddenly accelerated. The Jeep crossed the travel lane, struck an embankment along the right shoulder of the road and rolled onto the roof.

The driver was taken to UPMC Presbyterian with a serious injury. The passenger was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say they believe the driver was driving under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group