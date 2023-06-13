Local

1 hurt, another in custody after rollover crash in Beechview

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ambulance Generic

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured in a rollover crash in Pittsburgh’s Beechview neighborhood.

According to Allegheny County 911, the crash happened in the 1300 block of Rutherford Avenue at around 9:35 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s no word on their condition.

Our crew at the scene also saw someone being taken into police custody.

