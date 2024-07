One person was hurt in a crash on Interstate 79 in Butler County on Monday night.

It happened just before 8 p.m. in Muddy Creek Township.

One person was taken to an area hospital by medical helicopter after being ejected from the vehicle, state police said.

The northbound lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the crash.

