1 hurt in overnight incident in Aliquippa

Police are investigating an overnight incident in Aliquippa that left one injured.

Officers were in the 1200 block of McMinn Street just after midnight.

Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer captured evidence markers being placed in the street.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

State police in Beaver County said they were not called to the scene.

We’ve reached out to police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

