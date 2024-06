One person was taken to an area hospital after a shooting Monday night in Washington County.

It happened in the area of 500 Broad Street, Washington, around 11:15 p.m.

An official told Channel 11 the shooting took place outside.

There’s no word on the person’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group