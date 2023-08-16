1 hurt in wrong-way crash on Parkway North

One person was hurt in a wrong-way crash Wednesday on Interstate 79.

Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured a multi-vehicle crash, including a tractor-trailer, in the northbound lanes near Mt. Nebo Road, around 2:25 a.m.

Sources tell Channel 11 the crash was a result of a wrong-way driver.

All lanes were temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene. They were reopened to traffic by 5 a.m.

We’ve reached out to state police for more information and are waiting to hear back.

Check back with us and watch Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m. for updates.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group