A person was hurt overnight in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and a box truck.

It happened around 1 a.m. on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Donegal Township.

Officials tell Channel 11 the driver of the box truck was flown to a local hospital. Their current condition is not known.

Crews cleared the scene by 2 a.m.

