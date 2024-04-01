1 injured after car crashes into building in Whitehall

WHITEHALL, Pa. — A car crashed into a building in Whitehall on Sunday.

Firefighters from the Whitehall Fire Company said the crash happened at 3:39 p.m. at the 1500 block of Parkline Drive.

A car appeared to have knocked down the door of the building and crushed its front end.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital.

Crews checked the building and said it was structurally sound.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group