1 injured after rollover crash on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured after a rollover crash on the Parkway East.

The crash occurred near the Squirrel Hill Exit.

Allegheny County dispatchers say units were called to the scene at around 2:56 p.m.

The vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived.

One person was taken to a hospital. Investigators believe their injuries were minor.

The scene was cleared just before 4 p.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group