1 injured after rollover crash on the Parkway East

PITTSBURGH — One person was injured after a rollover crash on the Parkway East.
The crash occurred near the Squirrel Hill Exit.
Allegheny County dispatchers say units were called to the scene at around 2:56 p.m.
The vehicle was on its roof when crews arrived.
One person was taken to a hospital. Investigators believe their injuries were minor.
The scene was cleared just before 4 p.m.
