Local

1 injured after vehicle crashes into house in Crafton

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 injured after vehicle crashes into house in Crafton A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Crafton. (Crafton Volunteer Fire Department/Crafton Volunteer Fire Department)

By WPXI.com News Staff

CRAFTON, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Crafton.

According to the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say the porch of the house was compromised.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived but he was later taken to a hospital.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Man killed, 3 people hurt in shooting at bar in Pittsburgh neighborhood
  • Allegheny County, Pittsburgh to enact Code Blue this weekend
  • New dad attacked officers on West Penn Hospital delivery floor hours after birth of baby, police say
  • VIDEO: 11 Investigates the disappearance of Cherrie Mahan
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    Most Read