1 injured after vehicle crashes into house in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Crafton.
According to the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.
Firefighters say the porch of the house was compromised.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived but he was later taken to a hospital.
