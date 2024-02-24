1 injured after vehicle crashes into house in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — A person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a house in Crafton.

According to the Crafton Volunteer Fire Department, the crash happened on Union Avenue at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Firefighters say the porch of the house was compromised.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived but he was later taken to a hospital.

