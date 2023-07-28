1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrian, witnesses say

PITTSBURGH — One person was taken to a hospital after they were hit by a vehicle on Mount Washington, witnesses say.

Emergency dispatchers were called to Virginia Avenue and Grace Street at around 2:45 p.m.

Channel 11 saw a damaged van at the scene and saw the driver of the van being put in handcuffs before they were quickly released. It is unclear if the driver will face any charges.

Witnesses say the victim was an elderly woman who frequently walks in the area. Her status is unknown at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police and is waiting to hear back.

