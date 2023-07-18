1 injured in Collier Township house fire

One person was injured in a house fire in Collier Township late Monday night.

The fire broke out in the 800 block of Collier Avenue around 11:15 p.m.

Smoke damage could be seen on the second floor of the two-story home.

A 911 dispatcher said one person was taken to an area hospital. Their condition was not known.

No word yet on what started the fire.

