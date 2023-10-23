1 injured in crash on Route 28 during morning rush hour

One person was injured in a crash on Route 28 Monday morning.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. in Millvale on the inbound lanes near the 40th Street Bridge Exit.

One lane was closed in the southbound lanes and traffic was backed up as crews worked to clear the scene.

Photos submitted to Channel 11 showed heavy damage to the front end of a pickup truck and the rear of a minivan.

