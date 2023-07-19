At least 1 injured in overnight incident in Braddock

There’s a very active scene in Braddock this morning as officers from multiple police departments continue to investigate an overnight incident.

Officials told Channel 11 one person was taken to a local hospital, but we haven’t been told how they were injured or the extent of their injuries.

First responders were called around 1:15 a.m. to Sixth Street. State police as well as officers from Wilkinsburg, Duquesne and Munhall were called to the scene.

A Channel 11 photographer captured video of multiple evidence markers in the street.

