1 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight shooting in Sheraden.

Just after 12:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a five-round ShotSpotter in the 3000 block of Zephyr Avenue. They found a male, age unknown, down on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the right thigh area.

Officers gave first aid and medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

