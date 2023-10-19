1 injured in Pittsburgh shooting

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating an overnight shooting in Sheraden.

Just after 12:35 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to a five-round ShotSpotter in the 3000 block of Zephyr Avenue. They found a male, age unknown, down on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the right thigh area.

Officers gave first aid and medics took the victim to a local hospital, where he was last listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group