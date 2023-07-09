Local

1 injured in shooting at Harrison Township apartment building

By WPXI.com News Staff

Stock photo of police lights Stock photo of police lights (Avid_creative/Getty Images)

By WPXI.com News Staff

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting at a Harrison Township apartment building.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of multiple gunshots being fired into the building, located in the 2000 block of Broadview Avenue. First responders found a victim with a minor injury. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bob Huggins wants to be reinstated as West Virginia basketball coach, attorney says
  • Ed Sheeran concert brings people from across the nation to Pittsburgh, boosts local business
  • PHOTOS: Ed Sheeran hands out pizza to Crafton residents before concert in Pittsburgh
  • VIDEO: Spin scooters to leave Pittsburgh streets as city’s pilot program ends
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts

    • ©2023 Cox Media Group

    Most Read