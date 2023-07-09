1 injured in shooting at Harrison Township apartment building

Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting at a Harrison Township apartment building.

At around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, Allegheny County 911 was notified of multiple gunshots being fired into the building, located in the 2000 block of Broadview Avenue. First responders found a victim with a minor injury. The victim was treated on the scene by EMS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

