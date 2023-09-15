1 injured in shooting outside Pittsburgh bar

PITTSBURGH — Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar in the city’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood.

Just before 11:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 911 call for shots fired in the 1400 block of Woods Run Avenue.

They searched the area for victims but didn’t locate anyone.

A second 911 call reported a male was shot outside Young Brothers bar. Officers found a male who would not show them his injuries and refused medical treatment, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.

Medics located a graze wound on the back of his thigh and convinced him to go to a local hospital, the report states. He was taken in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

