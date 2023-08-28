1 injured in Washington County house fire

One person was hurt in a house fire in Canton Township early Monday morning.

A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the fire along Linwood Avenue was called in around 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to an area hospital, the dispatcher said.

No one was home when the fire broke out, according to Canton Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue.

No other information was immediately available.

