1 injured in Washington County house fire

One person was hurt in a house fire in Canton Township early Monday morning.
A 911 dispatcher told Channel 11 the fire along Linwood Avenue was called in around 12:30 a.m. One person was taken to an area hospital, the dispatcher said.
No one was home when the fire broke out, according to Canton Township Volunteer Fire & Rescue.
No other information was immediately available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2023 Cox Media Group