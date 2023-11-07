Local

1 injured when dump truck overturns near quarry in West Deer Township

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a dump truck overturned near a quarry in West Deer Township.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. in an area off of Little Deer Creek Valley Road.

Officials said the truck was hauling ash.

The condition of the person injured is currently unknown. No other details were immediately available.

