1 injured when dump truck overturns near quarry in West Deer Township

WEST DEER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a dump truck overturned near a quarry in West Deer Township.

It happened at around 12:45 p.m. in an area off of Little Deer Creek Valley Road.

Officials said the truck was hauling ash.

The condition of the person injured is currently unknown. No other details were immediately available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW









©2023 Cox Media Group