1 injured when vehicle crashes into pole near Ross Park Mall

One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Ross Park Mall Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:10 a.m. along Patrick Place and Old McKnight Road.

A Channel 11 photographer captured images of a small SUV with extensive damage to the driver’s side.

One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Their condition was not immediately known.

The scene was clear by 10 a.m.

