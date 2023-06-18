1 killed, 3 injured in crash involving motorcycle in Lawrence County

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed and three others were injured in a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in Lawrence County Saturday night.

The crash happened along Harlansburg Road near Grange Hall Road in Scott Township at around 7:43 p.m.

According to state police, an SUV was traveling west and veered into the opposite lane of traffic for unknown reasons, striking a motorcycle. Both the motorcycle driver and passenger were ejected.

The driver of the motorcycle, Travis Bintrim, 49, of New Castle, was taken to a hospital where he later died, according to the police report. The passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was flown to Children’s Hospital in stable condition.

The driver and passenger of the SUV were both taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

State police said they continue to investigate and charges are pending.

