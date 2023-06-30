1 killed in crash exiting PA Turnpike in Washington County

A driver was killed in a one-vehicle crash around 8:30 p.m. June 23 in Washington County.

The driver was exiting the Pennsylvania Turnpike at the California Exit when they lost control and traveled down an embankment, according to a report from Washington County Coroner Tim Warco.

The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is under investigation by state police.

