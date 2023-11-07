Local

1 person in custody after house fire in Washington

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

WPXI Washington County map A generic map of Washington County in Pennsylvania. (Cox Media Group/Cox Media Group)

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A person is in custody after a house fire in Washington Sunday morning.

According to Washington County 911 dispatchers, crews were called to the 600 block of Beech Steet just before 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke was coming from the home when firefighters arrived, and dispatchers said the fire was immediately considered suspicious.

Police took a person into custody and called for the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal to investigate.

The identity of the person arrested has not been released.

