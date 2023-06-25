1 person flown to hospital after vehicle, scooter crash outside of movie theater Beaver County

Local

By WPXI.com News Staff

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a vehicle and a scooter crashed in Beaver County.

Dispatchers say emergency crews were called to 99 Wagner Road, just outside the movie theater in Center Township, at around 2:31 p.m.

A helicopter was called in to send one person to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Their status is unknown at this time.

Investigators say the person injured was an adult.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

