Man hurt after van drives into house, catches fire in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after a van drove into a house in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Reifert Street just before 8:30 p.m.

The van struck the pillars of a porch, causing the porch roof to collapse.

No one was inside the home at the time. The resident who lives on the main floor is displaced after the crash but is staying with family members.

Firefighters rescued the resident on the second floor of the house because the staircase was impassable.

The Red Cross will assist that resident with temporary accommodations.

Pittsburgh police said the cause of the crash is being investigated as a “probable drug overdose.”

