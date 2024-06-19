1 person hurt in Brighton Heights crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a car crash in Brighton Heights.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 3400 block of Shadeland Avenue at 12:48 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group