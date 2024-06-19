1 person hurt in Brighton Heights crash

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a car crash in Brighton Heights.
Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 3400 block of Shadeland Avenue at 12:48 p.m.
One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group