Local

1 person hurt in Brighton Heights crash

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Ambulance Generic An ambulance responds to the scene of an emergency. (MattGush/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — One person was hurt in a car crash in Brighton Heights.

Allegheny County 911 said crews were called to the 3400 block of Shadeland Avenue at 12:48 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Bicyclist found dead among live wires in North Park
  • NTSB gives update on cause of Youngstown explosion that killed Penn Hills graduate
  • Justin Timberlake arrested for DWI in New York
  • VIDEO: West Mifflin council rejects proposal for pet limit
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read