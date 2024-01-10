1 person hurt in crash involving PennDOT plow truck in Fayette County

VANDERBILT, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a PennDOT plow truck and a van in Fayette County.

According to Fayette County 911, the crash happened at 843 Main Street in Vanderbilt at 7:26 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw the driver’s side of a van smashed in.

Dispatch said one person was taken to Forbes Hospital from the crash scene. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group