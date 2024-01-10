Local

1 person hurt in crash involving PennDOT plow truck in Fayette County

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
VANDERBILT, Pa. — One person was hurt in a crash involving a PennDOT plow truck and a van in Fayette County.

PHOTOS: 1 person hurt in crash involving PennDOT plow truck in Fayette County

According to Fayette County 911, the crash happened at 843 Main Street in Vanderbilt at 7:26 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw the driver’s side of a van smashed in.

Dispatch said one person was taken to Forbes Hospital from the crash scene. There’s no word on that person’s condition.

