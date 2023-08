BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. — One person was hurt in a late night fire in Brackenridge.

According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 1000 block of Brackenridge Avenue at 10:58 p.m.

Dispatch said one person was injured at the scene. There’s currently no word on the victim’s condition.

