LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to the scene of a plane crash in Lebanon County on Friday afternoon.

According to NBC affiliate WGAL, the crash happened at Reigle Airport in South Londonderry Township around 2:45 p.m.

One person sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

