1 person injured, 5 utility poles broken in Baldwin vehicle crash

BALDWIN, Pa. — One person was injured when a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole Thursday night in North Baldwin, causing five utility poles to break and bringing down power lines.

It happened just after 8 p.m. on Brallier Court.

Baldwin Independent and Option Independent fire companies stayed on scene for hours while Duquesne Light crews secured power to the area.

One person was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. The severity of their injuries was not known.

According to Duquesne Light’s website, about 12 customers were without power.

