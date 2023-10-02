PENN HILLS, Pa. — One person was injured after a rollover crash in Penn Hills.

PHOTOS: 1 person injured after car rolls down hill, onto its roof in Penn Hills

Allegheny County dispatchers say units were called to the 10000 block of Coal Hollow Road at 6:58 p.m. on Sunday.

The car appeared to have rolled down a hill near a house before landing on its roof.

One person was taken to a hospital after the crash. Their status is unknown at this time.

