Local

1 person injured after crash in Crafton

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

1 person injured after crash in Crafton One person was injured after a crash in Crafton. (Crafton Volunteer Fire Department/Crafton Volunteer Fire Department)

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

CRAFTON, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Crafton.

Emergency crews were called to the 120 block of East Steuben Street at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived they found a black pickup truck that had crashed into a telephone pole.

Medics treated one person who was later taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Lewiston shootings: Suspect in Maine shootings who killed 18 found dead
  • Former US Vice President Mike Pence suspends presidential campaign
  • HALLOWEEN 2023: Here is a list of trick-or-treat dates, times across the Pittsburgh area
  • VIDEO: Family mourning woman fatally shot near anti-violence mural in Homewood
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read