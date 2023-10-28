1 person injured after crash in Crafton

CRAFTON, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash in Crafton.

Emergency crews were called to the 120 block of East Steuben Street at 1:20 p.m. on Saturday.

When firefighters arrived they found a black pickup truck that had crashed into a telephone pole.

Medics treated one person who was later taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

