1 person injured after crash involving cleaning truck, van in Baldwin

By WPXI.com News Staff

1 person injured after crash involving cleaning truck, van in Baldwin



BALDWIN, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a truck and a van in Baldwin.

Allegheny County dispatch said emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Curry Hollow Road at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday.

Photos sent to Channel 11 by a viewer show a large cleaning truck and a van at that scene.

The cleaning truck appeared to have sustained damage to its back.

One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

