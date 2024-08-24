1 person injured after crash involving cleaning truck, van in Baldwin

BALDWIN, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a crash involving a truck and a van in Baldwin.
Allegheny County dispatch said emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Curry Hollow Road at 1:49 p.m. on Saturday.
Photos sent to Channel 11 by a viewer show a large cleaning truck and a van at that scene.
The cleaning truck appeared to have sustained damage to its back.
One person was taken to a hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.
Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW
TRENDING NOW:
©2024 Cox Media Group