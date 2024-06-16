1 person injured after crash involving motorcycle on I-70 in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was injured after a crash on I-70 in Westmoreland County.

Westmoreland County dispatchers say emergency crews were called to the eastbound lanes of I-70 near exit 46A at 4:32 p.m.

Firefighters from the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the crash involved a motorcycle.

The injured person was life-flighted to a hospital from the scene.

Investigators say the road is operating as usual at this time.

Channel 11 has reached out to Pennsylvania State Police for more information.

