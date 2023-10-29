Local

1 person injured after crash near Eat’N Park in Rostraver

By John Blinn, WPXI.com

1 person injured after crash near Eat’N Park in Rostraver One person was taken to a hospital after two vehicles crashed outside an Eat’N Park in Rostraver. (Rostraver Central Fire Department/Rostraver Central Fire Department)

ROSTRAVER, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after two vehicles crashed outside an Eat’N Park in Rostraver.

The Rostraver Central Fire Department said the crash happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on Broad Avenue.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash and both sustained damage after hitting head-on.

One of the vehicles appeared to have climbed up a small hill.

Firefighters say one person was treated by Allegheny Health Network medics on the scene and was later taken to a hospital.

Rostraver Township Police are investigating the crash.

